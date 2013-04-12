MarketResearchReports: Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the clinical stage partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter clinical stage partnering deals. The majority of deals are where the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or compound. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/clinical-stage-partnering-terms-and-agreements-in-pharma-biotech



This report contains over 2,000 links to online copies of actual clinical stage deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of clinical stage deal making and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst



Chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner clinical stage compounds/products.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of clinical stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in clinical stage deals.



Chapter 5 provides a review of clinical stage deal making since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of clinical stage payment terms including average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates for phase I, phase II and phase III deals.



Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading clinical stage deal by headline value.



Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 big pharma and big biotech companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of clinical stage deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/93011



Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of clinical stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of clinical stage partnering deals since 2007 organized by stage of development – phase I, phase II and phase III.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in clinical stage partnering and deal making since 2007.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by partnering company A-Z , deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of clinical stage products and compounds.



Latest reports:



Pharmacogenomics Partnering Terms and Agreements: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/93023



The Pharmacogenomic Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the pharmacogenomic partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter pharmacogenomic partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors pharmacogenomic technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/19815



The Biomarker Partnering Terms & Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



Trends in biomarker partnering deals

Biomarker partnering agreement structure

Biomarker partnering contract documents

Top biomarker deals by value

Most active biomarker dealmakers



The Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact



M/s Sheela



90 Sate Street, Suite 700



Albany, NY 12207



Tel: +1-518-618-1030



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948



Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz



http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/