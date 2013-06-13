MarketResearchReports: GIS Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 - Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the GIS market in the APAC Region to grow at a CAGR of 7.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in the APAC Region has also been witnessing the development of next-generation systems. However, high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the GIS Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the GIS market in the APAC Region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/gis-market-in-the-apac-region-2012-2016



The key vendors dominating this market space include Esri Inc., Hexagon AB, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., and Rolta India Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., China Information Technology, Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd. , Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., GE Energy, Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Overwatch Systems, Ltd., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., SuperMap Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., The US Geological Survey, Ubisense Group plc, UK Ordnance Survey, and WTH Technology Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169124



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/