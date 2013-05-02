MarketResearchReports: Non-Life Insurance Underwriting Market Trends Forecast Report 2020

New Market Research Report "2020 Foresight Report: Trends in Non-Life Insurance Underwriting" Has Been Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz's Reports Database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Synopsis
The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into underwriting industry trends for non-life insurance globally, including:
Comprehensive assessment of non-life underwriting market dynamics
Analysis of the effect of changes in regulations on underwriting
Analysis of the underwriting cycles
Detailed analysis of the technological trends impacting underwriting
Detailed analysis of the effect of natural and man-made disasters on underwriting
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/2020-foresight-report-trends-in-non-life-insurance-underwriting
Summary
The insurance underwriting industry has undergone a paradigm shift over the last decade due to the introduction of new technology, which has revolutionized processes and business practice. Insurance companies are augmenting their processes to maintain a social media presence and also to help combat fraud. With the advent of Solvency II and other risk-based capital (RBC) approaches, underwriting has become increasingly dependent on movements in the regulatory environment. Several natural disasters resulted in substantial losses and an exceptionally high number of fatalities during the review period (20082012). Telemetric, predictive analytics, automated software programs and the use of social networking sites has transformed the way in which insurance underwriting operates.
Scope
This report provides a global snapshot of the key performance indicators impacting
underwriting including combined ratio, loss ratio and expense ratio and underwriting profit/loss trends
It studies the impact of regulatory trends on underwriting including Solvency II and EU gender neutral insurance
It provides detailed analysis of the different underwriting cycles
It provides detailed analysis of the relationship between economic growth and the insurance industry's growth in key markets
It provides detailed analysis of the impact of technological trends in underwriting
It provides detailed analysis of the impact of natural and man-made disasters on underwriting
To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167346
Reasons To Buy
Make strategic business decisions using detailed assessment of the key challenges and opportunities that non-life insurance underwriting presents currently
Understand directives of new regulations and the necessary changes required in the current business structure of an underwriting firm
Assess underwriting profit or loss trends in key markets
Assess the impact of economic growth on the insurance industry
Assess the adoption of technology trends in different companies across different geographies
Find out how underwriting has evolved due to the impact of natural disasters
Key Highlights
The insurance underwriting industry has undergone a paradigm shift over the last decade due to the introduction of new technology, which has revolutionized processes and business practice.
Several natural disasters resulted in substantial losses and an exceptionally high number of fatalities during the review period (20082012).
While, mature markets such as the US, the UK, France and Italy are recording stagnant growth, emerging economies are driving premiums.
The US non-life insurance segment registered the highest underwriting loss in 2012, while, Japan recorded the highest underwriting profit.
The growth in telematics users in Europe will be driven by the UK and Italy.
Predictive analytics has revolutionized the world of premiums and claims management in the insurance industry.
