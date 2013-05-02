MarketResearchReports: Non-Life Insurance Underwriting Market Trends Forecast Report 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Synopsis



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into underwriting industry trends for non-life insurance globally, including:



Comprehensive assessment of non-life underwriting market dynamics

Analysis of the effect of changes in regulations on underwriting

Analysis of the underwriting cycles

Detailed analysis of the technological trends impacting underwriting

Detailed analysis of the effect of natural and man-made disasters on underwriting



Summary



The insurance underwriting industry has undergone a paradigm shift over the last decade due to the introduction of new technology, which has revolutionized processes and business practice. Insurance companies are augmenting their processes to maintain a social media presence and also to help combat fraud. With the advent of Solvency II and other risk-based capital (RBC) approaches, underwriting has become increasingly dependent on movements in the regulatory environment. Several natural disasters resulted in substantial losses and an exceptionally high number of fatalities during the review period (20082012). Telemetric, predictive analytics, automated software programs and the use of social networking sites has transformed the way in which insurance underwriting operates.



Scope



This report provides a global snapshot of the key performance indicators impacting

underwriting including combined ratio, loss ratio and expense ratio and underwriting profit/loss trends

It studies the impact of regulatory trends on underwriting including Solvency II and EU gender neutral insurance

It provides detailed analysis of the different underwriting cycles

It provides detailed analysis of the relationship between economic growth and the insurance industry's growth in key markets

It provides detailed analysis of the impact of technological trends in underwriting

It provides detailed analysis of the impact of natural and man-made disasters on underwriting



Key Highlights



The insurance underwriting industry has undergone a paradigm shift over the last decade due to the introduction of new technology, which has revolutionized processes and business practice.

Several natural disasters resulted in substantial losses and an exceptionally high number of fatalities during the review period (20082012).

While, mature markets such as the US, the UK, France and Italy are recording stagnant growth, emerging economies are driving premiums.

The US non-life insurance segment registered the highest underwriting loss in 2012, while, Japan recorded the highest underwriting profit.

The growth in telematics users in Europe will be driven by the UK and Italy.

Predictive analytics has revolutionized the world of premiums and claims management in the insurance industry.



