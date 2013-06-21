MarketResearchReports: SSK Submarines Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Share,Trends,Size,Growth,Analysis and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- TechNavio analysts forecast the Global SSK Submarine market to grow at a CAGR of 2.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. Increasing defense budgets across the globe is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The market has also been witnessing increasing collaborations between countries. However, rapid technological changes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio report, the Global SSK Submarine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global SSK Submarine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include DCNS S.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and ThyssenKrupp AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ASC Pty Ltd. Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft GbmH, Mazagon Dock Ltd., Nordseewerke Emden GmbH, and Wuhan Shipbuilding.



Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

06.1 Submarine Market Structure

06.2 Global SSK Submarines Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis



