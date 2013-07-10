MarketResearchReports.biz: Egg and Egg Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Products which are obtained from different blends and components of eggs and are ready for human consumption are known as egg products. Egg products can partly be complemented by additives or some other food products. They can be found in different forms such as concentrated, crystallized, deep-frozen, liquid, solid, and frozen with a shelf life of three weeks.



About 70% of the eggs are produced in China, India, U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, and France. Out of these, 36% of the eggs are produced in China and about 11% in Latin America. There are different types of eggs products available in the market such as pasteurized liquid egg, pasteurized liquid yolk, pasteurized liquid white, dehydrated white, dehydrated egg, hardboiled egg, dehydrated yolk, and ready-cooked meals with egg as their main ingredient.



Since egg and egg products offer a source of protein with negligible environmental impact, it is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Technology changes and government regulations are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. As the industry is continuously changing due to rising demand, increasing consumption and production of egg and egg products and technology advancement, the market has huge growth opportunities in future. However, insignificant growth in the international trade with some exceptions can act as a hurdle for the growth of the market.



Some of the key players in this market are Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Land O'Lakes, Inc., Noble Foods Ltd, Tyson Foods, Inc., and Ningbo Jiangbei Dexi Foods Co. Ltd. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



