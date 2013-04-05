MarketResearchReports.biz: Global Adult and Adolescent Vaccines Market to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Adult and Adolescent Vaccines Market to 2018. The report provides insights into the vaccines in the adult and adolescent vaccines market, including market forecasts up to 2018. It provides an in-depth analysis of the vaccines for the adult and adolescent market, as well as insights into the adult and adolescent vaccines market’s Research and Development (R&D) pipeline. The report provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global adult and adolescent vaccines market. The report analyzes the market for adult and adolescent vaccines in the US, and the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. The report discusses the global pipeline for adult and adolescent vaccines across various stages of development. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



GBI Research found that the adult and adolescent vaccines market in the top seven markets was valued at $7.2 billion in 2011, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the 2007–2011 historic period. The market is projected to witness a growth of 5.6% during the 2011–2018 forecast period to reach $10.5 billion. The growth in the adult and adolescent vaccines market is driven by increased uptake of pneumococcal vaccines such as Prevnar 13 which got approved for use in people aged 50 and older. The pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period and reach $1.7 billion in 2018, from $0.5 billion in 2011.



- Annualized market data for the adult and adolescent vaccines market from 2007 to 2011, forecast forward to 2018

- Analysis of the adult and adolescent vaccines market in the leading geographies of the world, which includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan

- Market characterization of the adult and adolescent vaccines market including market size and cost of vaccination

- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market

- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of vaccine development

- Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. Key companies studied in this report are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck and Novartis.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2009 and up to November 2012 in the global adult and adolescent vaccines market.



