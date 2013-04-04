MarketResearchReports.biz: Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Advanced CO2 Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 32.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for location-specific CO2 sensors. The Global Advanced CO2 Sensors market has also been witnessing the increasing institutional usage of CO2 sensors. However, the high cost of advanced CO2 sensors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, EMEA, APAC; it also covers the Global Advanced CO2 Sensors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating Global Advanced CO2 Sensors market include Digital Control Systems Inc., GE Measurement and Control Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., and Johnson Controls Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AirTest Technologies Inc., Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, SICK AG, Siemens Industry Inc., Hans Turck GmbH and Co. KG, Vaisala Inc., and Veris Industries Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



