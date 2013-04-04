MarketResearchReports.biz: Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.24 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is tightening of fuel economy standard. The Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of gasoline direct injection systems. However, global economic slowdown could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy The Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-automotive-fuel-injection-systems-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc., Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: Keihin Corp., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Haynes Corp., Stanadyne Corp., Eaton Corp., and Orbital Corporation



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165337



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:



Top 400 Abrasive Product Manufacturers (Global)



This report is an in-depth financial evaluation of the GlobalAbrasive Product Manufacturers. Using the unique Plimsoll method of analysis, each of the top 400 companies included is individually assessed and ranked against each other and compared to industry averages.Using the most up-to-date financial information available, the two-page per company analysis provides detailed financial analysis for each organisation. The following are some of the key findings of this new report:



57 of the 400 companies analysed have been rated as Danger



97 companies are ripe for takeover



54 companies achieved greater than 10% increase in sales last year.



33 companies made a pre-tax loss.



Top 350 Abrasive Product Manufacturers (European)



This report is an in-depth financial evaluation of the EuropeanAbrasive Product Manufacturers. Using the unique Plimsoll method of analysis, each of the top 350 companies included is individually assessed and ranked against each other and compared to industry averages.Using the most up-to-date financial information available, the two-page per company analysis provides detailed financial analysis for each organisation. The following are some of the key findings of this new report:



48 of the 350 companies analysed have been rated as Danger



59 companies are ripe for takeover



67 companies achieved greater than 10% increase in sales last year.



44 companies made a pre-tax loss.



152 companies saw sales fall last year.



For All Market Research Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/