MarketResearchReports.biz: Global Magnetic Flowmeter Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Magnetic Flowmeter market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for magnetic flowmeters in the Water and Wastewater industry. The Global Magnetic Flowmeter market has also been witnessing the development of technically advanced magnetic flowmeters. However, the need for effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Magnetic Flowmeter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Magnetic Flowmeter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Invensys plc, Krohne Group, Endress+Hauser AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



