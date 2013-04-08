MarketResearchReports.biz: Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Asia-Pacific to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Asia-Pacific to 2018 - Positive Impact of Government Support Offset by Limited Production Capacity, High Investment and Strict Regulations as Barriers to New Entrants which essentially provides insights into the seasonal influenza vaccine sales forecasts for the Asia-Pacific Region until 2018. The report also delves deep into vaccination patterns for seasonal influenza in the Asia-Pacific Region. Further, the geographical distribution of seasonal influenza vaccines across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and Singapore are also provided in the report.



The report offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the Asia-Pacific countries. The report also reveals the seasonal influenza vaccine R&D pipeline and offers profiles of promising vaccines. The report explores the competitive landscape including profiles for top companies. Finally, the key trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions, and licensing agreements involving seasonal influenza vaccines is also presented. Treatment of seasonal influenza is dominated by two categories of treatment options, vaccines and antiviral therapies. In the recent years it was observed that demand for seasonal influenza vaccines have increased due to changed perception of patient population.



GBI Research Analysis shows that the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the APAC Region is a fast growing market. This is due to increased vaccination coverage against seasonal influenza in the region. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at double digit Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% during the period 2011–2018 from $1,015m in 2011 to $1,879m by 2018. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing awareness on influenza caused by threat of pandemic influenza, increasing vaccination coverage because of the governments’ support, growing population in the APAC region and entry of novel vaccines and production technologies. GBI Research finds that the Philippines’ seasonal influenza vaccine market is the most attractive in the seasonal influenza vaccine market for Asia-Pacific region both in terms of value and growth rate.



Other attractive markets in terms of growth rate are Malaysia’s and Singapore’s seasonal influenza vaccine markets. Australia’s seasonal influenza vaccine market is also a large sized attractive market forecast to grow at a healthy growth rate during the period 2011–2018. In-depth analysis of the report is based on propriety databases, primary and secondary research and in house analysis by the GBI Research team of experts. GBI Research analysis shows that the R&D pipeline for the seasonal influenza vaccines is moderately strong with approximately 50% of the pipeline in the Phase II and Phase III. The major vaccine manufacturers are focused upon acquiring new technologies and strengthening their presence in the market by collaborating with or acquiring small and medium sized biotech companies that have strong vaccine candidates in their pipeline. The R&D activity also indicates development of new technologies and novel vaccines that can revolutionize the market in near future.



Scope



- The report analyses vaccination patterns, market characterization, regulatory landscape, pipeline analysis, competitive landscape and key M&A trends in the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the APAC region.

- The report covers

- Data and analysis on the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific Region including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India and Singapore.

- Market forecasts for the seasonal influenza vaccines from 2011 to 2018

- Market Data on geographical landscape including country wise vaccination coverage, public and private contribution on total doses, price of vaccine, market size and market share.

- Key drivers and restraints that have created significant impact on the market.

- Regulatory landscape including the pharmaceutical product approval process and overview of regulatory authorities in the countries in Asia-Pacific region

- Competitive landscape of the seasonal influenza vaccine market in Asia-Pacific region including top companies profiles. The key companies studied in this report are Sanofi Pasteur, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, CSL Biotherapies and Crucell.

- Key M&A activities, Licensing Agreements, that have taken place between 2007 and 2012 in the seasonal influenza vaccine market.



Reasons to Buy



The report will aid business development and marketing executives strategizing their product launches:



- Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might probably fill their portfolio gaps.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first in class vaccines with more efficacy and better safety.



