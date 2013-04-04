MarketResearchReports.biz: Global Tire Reinforcement Material Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Tire Reinforcement Materials market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the benefits of tire reinforcement materials. The Global Tire Reinforcement Materials market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for eco-friendly tires. However, the increase in the number of environment regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Tire Reinforcement Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Kolon Industries Inc., NV Bekaert SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Jiangsu Xingda Steel Tire Cord Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hyosung Group, Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd., Performance Fibers Inc., Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp., Century Enka Ltd., Junma Group & Junma Tire Cord Co. Ltd., SRFM Ltd., Kordsa Global, CORDENKA GmbH & Co., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Yantai Spandex Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., and Michelin SCA.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



