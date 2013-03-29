MarketResearchReports.biz: Helpdesk Outsourcing Market in North America 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Help Desk Outsourcing market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 3.68 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the considerable reduction in operational costs. The Help Desk Outsourcing market in North America has also been witnessing an upsurge of cloud services. However, the lack of understanding regarding the domain could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Help Desk Outsourcing Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on North America; it covers the Help Desk Outsourcing market in North America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are HP Co., IBM Corp., Computer Sciences Corp., Dell Inc., and Atos S.A.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are HCL Technologies Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., Unisys Corp., Xerox Corp., Stefanini IT Solutions, Genpact Ltd., Ciber Inc., Pomeroy IT Solutions Inc., Wipro Ltd., CGI Group Inc., TCS Ltd., Maintech Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



