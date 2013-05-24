Marketresearchreports.biz Publishes Fish Oil Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The fish oil market includes fish oil obtained from fishing as well as aquaculture. In terms of application, this report analysis the primary uses of fish oil such as aquaculture, direct human consumption (DHC) and industrial. Peru, Chile and Denmark were the leading producers of fish oil and account for over 50% of production. In terms of consumption, the European region was the largest consumer primarily due to the farming of salmons and trout.



The report comprises a detailed description on the forecast and analysis of the fish oil market on a global level. The forecasted demand is based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study consists of drivers and restraints of the fish oil market and their impact on the growth of the market within the forecast period. In addition, the study includes opportunities available for the fish oil market on a global level.



For better understanding of the fish oil market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. In addition, a comprehensive study of the Porters five forces model has been provided for better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the fish oil market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The fish oil market has been segmented based on its application and geography and each segment is forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). All application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and are forecast over a period from 2012 to 2018. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast are based on current trends and ranging over a period of six years, from 2012 to 2018.



Detailed profiles of certain leading fish oil producers are covered in this report along with thorough analysis of their market share. The renowned companies have been profiled with respect to attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategy and recent developments.



Fish Oil Market: Application Analysis

- Aquaculture

- Direct Human Consumption

- Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)



Fish Oil Market in Aquaculture, by Species:

- Salmon and Trout

- Marine Fish

- Carps

- Tilapias

- Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

Fish Oil Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



