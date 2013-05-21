MarketResearchReports.biz Publishes Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The escalating use of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for the purpose of treatment and timely diagnosis of diseases are fueling the growth of the radiation detection market. Some of the key factors which influence the rise of this market are the high occurrence of cancer cases, increased awareness among radiation professionals, and a plethora of technological advancements. Radiation protection, also known as radiological protection, focuses mainly on the protection of people and the environment against the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, which encompasses both particle radiation and electromagnetic radiation of high energy.



The continuous technological upgradations taking place in the radiation protection industry provides ways to solve the present challenges and fill in the gaps of this market. The focus has been on the development of advanced radiation detection devices which incorporates highly advanced technology. Some of the examples of the devices are handheld radiation detectors, gloves, and lead-free aprons etc.



Some of the factors affecting the growth of this market are the inadequacy of proper standardization and calibration procedures for radiation detection devices, scantiness of adequate skill-sets among professionals handling the devices, and the lack of raw materials for manufacturing radiation detection devices. The segmentation of the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market can be carried out on the basis of the industry type into five segments namely medical, manufacturing, homeland security, defense, and nuclear power plants.

Some of the market players in this market are Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), AmRay Medical (Ireland), Bar-Ray Products, Inc. (U.S.), Pro-tech Radiation Safety (U.S.), ProtecX (U.K.), and UnforsRaySafe AB (Sweden).



