MarketResearchReports.Biz: Worldwide Ethylene and Propylene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Ethylene is a hydrocarbon which is widely used in the chemical industry and as a natural plant hormone. It is used in many industrial reactions such as in polymerization, halogenations and hydrogenation, alkylation, hydration, oligomerization, and hydroformylation. A large amount of ethylene which is produced goes into the manufacturing of ethylene oxide, ethylbenzene, ethylene dichloride, and polyethylene. The applications of ethylene include those in packaging, trash liners, carrier bags, surfactants, detergents, automotive antifreeze, rubber, anesthetic agent, fruit ripening, and plastics.



Propylene is an organic compound primarily used in the manufacturing of polypropylene, acrylonitrile, propylene oxide, Oxo-alcohols, cumene, and isopropyl alcohol. The applications of propylene include those in acrylic fibers and coatings, polyurethane resins and in other chemicals, PVC plasticizers and coatings, epoxy resins and polycarbonate, and in solvents. The global demand for propylene is showing dynamic development. In 2011 the global market for propylene was more than USD 90 billion and it is expected to grow at a considerable rate. The global ethylene market has started growing positively since 2010 and in 2011 the market has shown tremendous growth.



The most important application of propylene is in polypropylene followed by acrylonitrile, and propylene oxide. The largest end-user of polypropylene is the automobile industry. High density polyethylene (HDPE) is the largest application of ethylene followed by linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).The other major application areas of ethylene include low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylbenzene, and ethylene dichloride. The massive ethylene and propylene capacity expansion coupled with the growing domestic demand for downstream products in China, India, and the Middle East are expected to drive the demand for ethylene and propylene over the next five years. Stringent environmental regulations, raw material price volatility, and political uncertainty in the regions which contain crude oil are some of the restraints impacting the ethylene and propylene market.



Some of the major participants of the ethylene and propylene industry are BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries, INEOS, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, DuPont, and Chevron Phillips.



