Markets Best Report : Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Antithrombotic is a drug that helps reduce thrombus formation. Different antithrombotics affect different blood clotting processes like antiplatelet drugs, anticoagulants, and thrombolytic drugs. Its main application is to treat the abnormal blood in the human body. Although antithrombotic drugs are widely used to prevent and treat arterial and venous thrombosis, the disease still remains one of the major reasons for deaths across the globe. This indicates that the present drugs available are not potent enough to deal with this hazardous disease. Hence, there is tremendous potential for growth, moreover, the expiring patent of two leading drugs Plavix and Lovenox provides more potential and greater scope for the companies to emerge in this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/antithromboticanticoagulant-drugs-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The major causes of thrombosis are inactivity, blood vessel damage, medical and genetic conditions, pregnancy, obesity, and smoking. With the growing population across the globe, the demand for such life savings drugs is bound to increase. The demand for these drugs is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific region, largely due to the ever increasing population in developing economies like China and India. Although these drugs are readily available, there is not a single drug that is sufficiently effective against the disease and does not have any major side effects. Hence, there is search for newer and better drugs that are more potent and do not have any side effects. Also, there are no specific substitutes that can be used so the demand for these drugs is going to increase in the future and there is tremendous potential for growth globally.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170654



Some of the leading companies manufacturing antithrombotic drugs are Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer International and others.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog : http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/