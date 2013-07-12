Markets Best Report : Femtosecond Lasers for Cataract Surgery: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, Nanotechnology, 2013 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- New study Femtosecond Lasers for Cataract Surgery Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 301 pages, 78 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the aging population worldwide develops cataracts and need surgery. All older people develop cataracts, femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery improve the quality of the surgery in a dramatic manner.



Femtosecond laser technology for cataract surgery represents a paradigm shift. Surgeons approach cataract surgery with the ability to use automated process that is more reliable and more repeatable than manual techniques previously available. Alcon LenSx femtosecond lasers increase precision for key manual steps of the cataract surgery procedure.



This femtosecond laser cataract surgical system equipment makes it possible to deliver reproducible, predictable, and improved clinical outcomes for cataract surgery. Through image-guided visualization and micron-level laser precision, the surgeon has complete control over the surgery process. Femtosecond laser cataract surgical systems offer an improved patient safety profile.



Because of the simultaneous change in demographics and the introduction of automated process, ophthalmologists are facing an explosion in demand for their services the next 20 years. The aging of the baby boomers and the fact that patients older than 65 consume 10 times the eye care of patients younger than 65 creates unprecedented demand for cataract surgery.



Cataracts are a clouding of the eye's natural lens that impairs one's ability to see clearly. With two accommodating Intraocular Lens IOLs likely to be approved within the next 12 months, the premium market is again exciting.



Cataract surgical technology is evolving rapidly. Laser-assisted cataract surgery technology is gaining traction with clinicians. Surgeons are getting trained in the techniques needed to perform surgeries using these new types of equipment. The motivation to learn the new surgical techniques is that the equipment comes with the promise of improved surgical precision.



Ultrasonic phacoemulsification, the standard of care in cataract removal equipment for four decades, has been in great part responsible for the safety and effectiveness of modern cataract surgery. It is certain to remain the dominant lens removal technology in the near term. A technology still in its infancy, laser-assisted cataract surgery using femtosecond lasers and picosecond lasers, promises to raise the standard of precision and safety to new heights. Numerous types, and styles of Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), varying in size, and attachment mechanisms compliment the introduction of the femtosecond laser cataract surgical systems.



