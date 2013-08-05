Markets Best Report : FPGA Market in Global Telecom Industry 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market in the Global Telecom industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the unlimited demand for bandwidth in wireless networks. The FPGA Market in the Global Telecom industry has also been witnessing an increased preference for greener technology. However, divestment from FPGA technology by major customers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



FPGA Market in Global Telecom Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the FPGA market in the Global Telecom industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Altera Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Microsemi Corp., and Xilinx Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Applied Micro Circuits Corp., Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.



