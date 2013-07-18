Markets Best Report : Global Activated Carbon Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Global Activated Carbon market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the stringent regulations present for air and water purification. The Global Activated Carbon market has also been witnessing a rise in R&D activities. However, the rise in raw material price could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Activated Carbon Market 2012-2016



Global Activated Carbon Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Activated Carbon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







The key vendors dominating this space include Ada Carbon Solutions LLC, Cabot Corp., Calgon Carbon Corp., and MeadWestvaco Corp.



