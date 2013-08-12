Markets Best Report : Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2012-2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Adhesives and Sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 3.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in R&D investment and activities. The Global Adhesives and Sealants market has also been witnessing an increasing demand from emerging markets. However, increasing price fluctuation of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Adhesives and Sealants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika AG.



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