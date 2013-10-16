Markets Best Report :Global and China Aluminum Profile Industry Report, 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Global and China Aluminum Profile Industry Report, 2013-2016



Since 2012, due to China's economic slowdown, global economic stagnation and trade protection measures taken by Europe, U.S. and other developed countries on some aluminum products from China, the fast-growing Chinese aluminum processing industry has been confronted with some pressure. However, given the increasingly wider range of applications of aluminum profiles and especially driven by the trend of lightweight transportation, production and sales of aluminum profiles are growing.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-aluminum-profile-industry-report-2013-2016



In 2012, China’s output of aluminum profiles was about 13.11 million tons, up 14.0% from a year earlier. Seen from product mix, industrial aluminum profile industry is developing rapidly, and the full-year consumption in 2012 reached 4.024 million tons, occupying 33.6% of total consumption, up 11.22% year-on-year.



As the demand for industrial aluminum profiles keeps rising, listed companies are expanding their existing production lines or setting up new production lines. Among the current aluminum profile projects being constructed by listed companies, industrial aluminum profile projects accounted for over 80%, the majority of which will be put into production before 2015.



In terms of the performance of listed companies in the first half of 2013, only Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co.,Ltd. and Suzhou Lopsking Aluminum Co., Ltd. showed a decline in revenue, in which Nanshan Aluminum’s revenue fell 2.15% compared with the same period of last year; and Suzhou Lopsking dropped by 1.28% year-on-year. Liyuan Aluminum is the company that presents the fastest growth in performance. In H1 2013, its revenue surged by 29.71% year-on-year.



Considering gross margin by product, the industrial aluminum profiles of China Zhongwang are with the highest gross margin, which was 28.0% in the first half of 2013; Liyuan Aluminum enjoys the highest gross margin in construction aluminum profiles, 23.9% in H1 2013.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176130



Global and China Aluminum Profile Industry Report, 2013-2016 covers the followings:



- Development environment of Chinese aluminum profile industry, including industry policies and the extrusion industry development;

- Global aluminum profile consumption, involving the structure of demand and demand analysis;

- Chinese aluminum profile production, demand, and competition landscape, etc.

- Analysis on Chinese aluminum profile market segments, including demands of construction and industrial aluminum profiles and factors affecting the demands;

- Introduction to 8 world’s leading aluminum companies, including operating performance, aluminum profile business as well as their development in China;

- Analysis of 9 listed Chinese aluminum profile companies, including their operation, aluminum profile production and sales volume, revenue structure, gross margin, major projects, performance prediction and so on;

- Introduction to 12 Chinese non-listed companies, including their development and aluminum profile business;

- Prediction of China's aluminum profile industry in the next three years, including macroeconomic forecasts and production and sales projections.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176130



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of Aluminum Profiles Industry



2. Development of Chinese Aluminum Profiles Industry



3. Market Segments Analysis of China Aluminum Profiles Industry



4. Key Companies Worldwide



5. Key Listed Companies in China



6. Non-Listed Companies in China



7. China Aluminum Profiles Industry Forecast



Latest Reports:

Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/institutional-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176099



Scope

Overview of the institutional construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the institutional construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the institutional construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/residential-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the residential construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the residential construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176100



Scope

Overview of the residential construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the residential construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the residential construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com