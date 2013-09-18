Markets Best Report : Global Catalyst Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Global Catalyst market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for clean fuels. Vendors of the Global Catalyst market are also increasing focused on introducing innovative products and advanced technology into the market. However, the fluctuating raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Catalyst Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, the MEA region, North America, Western Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Catalyst market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Johnson Matthey plc, and W. R. Grace & Co.



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The other vendors mentioned in this report are Axens S.A., Clariant AG, CRI/Criterion Inc. Haldor Topsoe A/S, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Umicore S.A., Univation Technologies LLC, and UOP LLC.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Catalyst Market

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

6.2 Global Catalyst Regeneration Market

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

Market Size and Forecast by Volume



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Catalyst Market by Application

7.2 Global Environmental Catalyst Market

Market Size and Forecast

Mobile Emission Control

Stationary Emission Control

7.3 Global Petroleum Refining Catalyst Market

Market Size and Forecast

FCC

Hydrotreating

Alkylation

Hydrocracking

Reforming

7.4 Global Chemical Manufacturing Catalysts Market

Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Polymer Catalysts Market

Market Size and Forecast

Ziegler-Natta

Single Site

Peroxide

Chromium



8. Market Segmentation by Types

8.1 Global Catalyst Market Segmentation by Types

Homogeneous Catalysts

Heterogeneous Catalysts

8.2 Five Forces Analysis



9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 Global Catalyst Market

9.2 Catalyst Market in the APAC Region

Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Catalyst Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

9.4 Catalyst Market in Western Europe

9.5 Catalyst Market in the MEA Region

Market Size and Forecast



10. Vendor Landscape



11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Albemarle Corp.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

17.2 BASF SE

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

17.3 Johnson Matthey plc

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

17.4 W. R. Grace & Co.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



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18. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market by Volume 2012-2016 (thousand metric tons)

Exhibit 5: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 6: Major Catalyst Application Segments

Exhibit 7: Market Segmentation based on Catalyst Application 2012

Exhibit 8: Global Environmental Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: Major Environmental Catalyst Segments

Exhibit 10: Global Environmental Catalyst Market Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 11: Global Mobile Emission Control Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 12: Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 13: Global Petroleum Refining Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 14: Major Petroleum Refining Catalyst Segments

Exhibit 15: Global Petroleum Refining Catalyst Market Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 16: Global FCC Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 17: Global Hydrotreating Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 18: Global Alkylation Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 19: Global Hydrocracking Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 20: Global Reforming Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 21: Global Chemical Manufacturing Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 22: Global Polymer Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 23: Major Polymer Catalyst Segments

Exhibit 24: Global Polymer Catalyst Market Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 25: Global Ziegler-Natta Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 26: Global Single Site Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 27: Global Peroxide based Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 28: Global Chromium based Catalyst Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 29: Types of Catalysts

Exhibit 30: Segmentation of Global Catalyst Market by Product Type 2012

Exhibit 31: Global Catalyst Demand by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 32: Carbon Catalyst Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 33: Catalyst Market in North America 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 34: Catalyst Market in Western Europe 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 35: Catalyst Market in North America 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 36: Albemarle Corp. Business Segments 2012

Exhibit 37: Revenue Generation by Business Segmentation of Albemarle Corp. 2012

Exhibit 38: Revenue Generation by Business Segmentation of BASF 2012

Exhibit 39: Revenue Generation by Business Segmentation of Johnson Matthey plc 2012

Exhibit 40: Revenue Generation by Business Segmentation of W. R. Grace & Co. 2012



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