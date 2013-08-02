Markets Best Report : Global Fleet Management System Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global Fleet Management System market to grow at a CAGR of 26.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the expansion of fleet size of commercial vehicles. The Global Fleet Management System market has also been witnessing an increasing number of in-vehicle technologies. However, the increasing operating cost of vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fleet Management System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fleet Management System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fleetmatics Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., TomTom International BV, and Trimble Navigation Ltd.



