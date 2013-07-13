Markets Best Report : Global Gastrointestinal Devices Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76 percent over the period 2012- 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of GI disorders The Global GI Devices market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the presence of alternative procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global GI Devices Market 2012- 2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global GI Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global GI Devices Market

Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.2 Global Endoscope Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Global Capsule Endoscopes Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Global Enteral Feeding Pumps Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Global Ostomy Devices Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

USA

Germany

Japan



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.2 Boston Scientific Corp.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.3 Covidien Plc.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.4 Olympus Corp.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



