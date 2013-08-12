Markets Best Report : Global Wine Industry Almanac Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Wine industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wine market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wine market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key wine market players’ global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



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Highlights



- The global wine market is expected to generate total revenue of $283.7 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2007 and 2011.

- Market consumption volumes are forecast to increase with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2007-2011, to reach a total of 22,150.9 million liters in 2011.

- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.7% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $327.8 billion by the end of 2016.



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