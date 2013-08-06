Markets Best Report : Russian Perfume & Cosmetics Retail Industry in 2011-2012 and Outlook for 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- This marketing research report analyzes the development of the Russian perfume and cosmetics retail market in 2011 and 2012, and its medium-term development outlook. According to the report, Russia is one of the world's largest perfume and cosmetics markets, showing high growth rates compared to mature European and U.S. markets. Overall, chain retail is one of the key growth drivers for the retail market.



The report outlines global development trends for the retail perfume and cosmetics industry, compares data on the Russian market with other countries, identifies similarities, and contains forecasts with regard to future development trends.



The report analyzes key market data (exports, imports, value of retail sales) and offers forecasts for perfume and cosmetics retail segment with regard to specialized chains, drogeries, direct sales, etc. The updated version includes official statistics on retail sales and imports in 2012. The report also provides a breakdown of the market by perfume and cosmetics trade channels and formats, and highlights development factors for 2013-2015.



