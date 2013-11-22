Markets for 3D Printing Materials: 2013 - 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- After many years as a niche technology for rapid prototyping, 3D printing has suddenly emerged as manufacturing technology with a thousand uses spread across a very diverse user base. Possible and actual users of 3D printers now include everyone from hobbyists to dentists to jewelers to giant aerospace firms.



SmarTech sees these trends as creating an immediate opportunity in the materials space. Each user group and each application needs its own materials set. While 3D printing used to be primarily about ABS, PLA and some metals, it seems that hardly a day goes by without new materials being added to the 3D printing palette.



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Change in the 3D printing materials sector is now occurring at multiple levels. New materials such as novel alloys and even concrete are started to be printed. And it is becoming clear that the roads to success in the 3D printing materials sector will depend on finely tuning materials offerings to the needs of each application. This fine-tuning process will involve not just the type of material itself, but also material quality, and the selection of marketing channels and packaging.



This report is the first industry analysis report to examine where the money will be made in the 3D printing materials. For each major material, the report provides an assessment of its commercial potential, along with marketing prerogatives for key end-user sectors. The report also provides an analysis and forecast of the materials requirements for all the major applications sectors in which 3D printing is being deployed.



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The ten-year forecasts presented in this report are in volume (kg) and value ($ million) terms and the report also provides an appraisal of the strategies of the key firms influencing this market. This report will be invaluable to product marketing and business development executives in the 3D printing sector, as well as in the specialty chemicals sector. It will also be required reading for serious investors in 3D printing markets.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Chapter One: Summary of Opportunities and Strategies

1.1 3D Printing Materials: Opportunity Analysis

1.1.1 3D Printer Suppliers: Revenue Generation from Materials

1.1.2 Specialty Chemical Firms: Opportunities in the 3D Printing Space

1.1.3 3D Printing Services and 3D Printing Materials

1.1.4 Recycling Opportunities

1.2 The 3D Printing Materials Value Chain

1.3 10 Firms to Watch in the 3D Printing Materials Space

1.3.1 3D Systems

1.3.2 Stratasys

1.3.3 ExOne

1.3.4 EnvisionTEC

1.3.5 EOS

1.3.6 CRP Technologies

1.3.7 Oxford Performance Materials

1.3.8 Arcam AB

1.3.9 Arkema

1.3.10 Bayer Material Sciences & SolidComposites GmbH

1.4 Impact of Emerging 3D Printing Materials Standards

1.5 The Need for Colored Materials

1.6 Build and Support Materials

1.7 Emergence of Multi-Material Systems

1.8 R&D Trends in 3D Printing Materials

1.9 Summary of Ten-Year Forecast of Materials Used by 3D Printing

1.9.1 Summary of Forecasts by Application

1.9.2 Summary of Forecasts by Type of Material



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Chapter Two: Plastics Used in 3D Printing: Commercialization Trends and Markets

2.1 ABS

2.1.1 History Favors ABS

2.1.2 Future Innovations and Challenges in ABS

2.1.3 ABS' Role in the Future of 3D Printing

2.2 PLA

2.2.1 Market Segments Where PLA Will Succeed Best as a 3D Printing Material

2.2.2 Other Factors Shaping the Opportunities for PLA in the 3D Printing Industry

2.3 Polyamide (PA)

2.3.1 Current Use of PA in 3D Printing

2.3.2 Future Development of PA for 3D Printing

2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

2.5 PEEK & PEKK

2.6 Acrylics and Acrylates

2.6.1 Current Position and Future of Acrylates

2.6.2 Enhanced Acrylates

2.7 Other Photopolymers

2.8 Polystyrenes (PS)

2.8.1 Environmental Concerns with Polystyrenes

2.9 Polycarbonate (PC)

2.10 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)

2.10.1 Factors that Could Make TPUs Successful

2.11 Other Plastics Usable in the 3D Printing

2.12 Prices and Price Trends

2.13 Biocompatibility, Recycling and Other Environmental Considerations

2.14 Implications of Recent Industry Consolidation

2.15 Key Points from this Chapter



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