Markets for OLED Encapsulation Materials 2012 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- This is NanoMarkets' latest report on the commercial development of OLED encapsulation. The report analyzes the latest technical and market developments in the both OLED encapsulation materials and deposition strategies and it also contains granular eight-year forecasts of the revenues that we expect to be generated from this business, along with quantities of materials shipped. These in-depth forecasts are broken out by both product type and application within the OLED space.



OLED encapsulation sector has changed considerably in the past two years. OLED displays have gone mainstream and OLED lighting is not far behind. At the same time, novel ways to encapsulate OLEDs – notably Atomic Layer Deposition ALD -- have become available for high throughput production of OLEDs for the first time.



NanoMarkets therefore believes that now is the time for its clients to become better acquainted with opportunities emerging from this important sector:



This report will clarify for companies offering the latest encapsulation technologies where they can best find early revenues in the OLED space for their innovative new approaches to encapsulation. The report also sets out the opportunities for other, more conventional materials firms contemplating entry – or already involved – in the OLED encapsulation sector.



OLED display and lighting panel manufacturers will learn from this report, how recent leaps forward in encapsulation technology are enabling new applications for OLEDs, such as televisions and larger lighting panels for the office. Will encapsulation prove to be the enabler that takes OLEDs into important new addressable markets



This report will help the glass industry understand where to make investments in the OLED space. Despite the recent surge in new encapsulation approaches available to the OLED industry, it is widely understood that for the foreseeable future OLEDs will be mostly encapsulated in glass. This report identifies what special requirements glass encapsulation must meet to be suitable for the OLED market. It also analyzes some of the newer glasses that certain firms have recently brought to market, specifically designed for the OLED space along with the prospects for flexible glass in OLED encapsulation.



In addition to above analysis, this definitive report on the markets for OLED encapsulation also names the winners and losers in this market and examines the product development and marketing strategies of major players in the OLED encapsulation sector, from large multinationals like 3M and Corning to specialty firms like Beneq, UDC, and Tera Barrier Films.



