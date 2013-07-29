Markets Latest Report: Application Server Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Research announces that it has published a new study Application Servers: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019: Next Generation Mission Critical Application Servers for the Cloud, Apps, Tablets, and Mobile Devices. The 2013 study has 532 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide Application Server markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Internet of things and the mobile Internet further evolve, driving the market for apps into the trillions in the next few years.



Research predicts that the app market will be $36 trillion by 2019, new markets evolved because of the value that apps provide to smart phones, mobile devices, tablets, and the Internet of things.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “Application servers are being used to create apps that run on mobile devices and that tie together the Internet of things. Infrastructure for the Internet and for smart mobile devices creates demand for more sophisticated web development and web applications. Everything is going mobile. This evolution is driven by mobile smart phones and tablets that provide universal connectivity. Application servers represent a significant aspect of Internet market evolution.”



IBM is moving toward domination of the application server market, going from 55% share in 2011 to 60% share in 2012, buttressed in part by its dominance in supporting development of mobile apps. This achievement of 60% share of the application server market provides IBM with a defacto standard status in the market.



Mission critical application servers are needed in the enterprise to support scalability, reliability, and security. More light weight open source application servers have a place in the market for web presence software, but for a solution that involves transactions intensively and has the downside of losing significant revenue if the site is down the mission critical servers are needed.



