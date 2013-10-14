Market's Most Stylish and Slim Blu-Ray Writer for Mac and PC Introduced by Pawtec

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Continuing their tradition of creating life changing electronic accessories, Pawtec has just announced the launch of a state of the art slim Blu-Ray writer for both PC and Mac. Pawtec is a rapidly expanding company engaged in creating top of the line accessories for advanced consumer electronic products. As always, their new Blu Ray writer comes with features that are unmatched in the market. This new product will now make it easier for the businesses, videographers, and photographers to store and record larger files or 3D Blu-Ray movies on their Blu-Ray disc. The Blu-Ray writer from Pawtec will be particularly useful for Apple and Mac users because Apple, imac, and MacBook do not come with Blu-Ray drives.



During the official launch of market’s most sophisticated MacBook Blu-Ray writer, Pawtec’s founder Sam Ley revealed his plans of coming up with many top class accessories in the near future. “Pawtec is proud to develop the thinnest external USB 3.0 Blu-ray writer for Mac and Window users. The drive is less than a diameter of a 10 cent dime and allows read and write capabilities of a Blu-ray. MacBook and iMac users can now watch Blu-Ray movies on their computers, which was not available in the past. We are in a growth stage and will bring more quality product lines to the market in the near future”, he said.



The Pawtec UltraSlim External USB 3.0 Slot-Loading BDXL 3D Blu-Ray Writer is the most advanced iMac Blu-Ray writer that can be fit almost anywhere because it is less than one inch in thickness. Durability, portability, and light weight of the product has been ensured by constructing it with ABS and polycarbonate plastic, and aluminum bottom. It is capable of burning CD discs at up to 24x, DVD disc at up to 8x, and Blu-Ray disc at up to 6x. It can also burn multiple Blu-Ray formats with support of BDXL 100GB and 128GB disc. Some other key features include



- Available in colors silver and black.

- Compatible with Windows 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8 and MAC OS X.

- Ability to read and write CD, DVD and Blu-Ray disc.

- Plug-n-play with easy installation.

- Powered by USB 3.0. which is 10 times faster comparing to USB 2.0/1.1 and is also backwards compatible.



To find out more about this new inclusion to Pawtec’s stunning range of products, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00E7DQDJI



About Pawtec

Started in Los Angeles in 2013, Pawtec is known to accessorize people’s lifestyle needs. Pawtec’s mission is to accentuate individual expression, enhancing the users’ enjoyment of their mobile, computing and electronic devices through their innovative line of accessories.



Contact:

Sam Ley

Website: http://www.pawtec.com

Email: pr@pawtec.com