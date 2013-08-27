MarketsandMarkets: Global Building Insulation Market Worth $23.9 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The “Global Building Insulation Market by Type, Applications & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)” analyzes building insulation market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.



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Building Insulation is done by using the materials such as glasswool, mineral wool, expanded, extruded polystyrene, and other insulating products to insulate the roof, floors and walls of a building. The need for energy conservation, reduction in electricity bills, and emission reduction potential of building insulation are key factors driving the demand for the building insulation products.



One of the main market boosters for building insulation is the green house gas emission reduction target set by many major countries. The Kyoto Protocol was adopted with the same reason in 1997 in Japan to fight with global warming. This protocol is one of the main reasons due to which different countries are going for building insulation to achieve their green house gas emission reduction targets.



Several countries and regional organizations including U.S. and European Union have adopted legislation on energy efficient buildings. These legislations are growing stricter day by day and are now covering developing countries as well. Stringent energy efficiency regulations for buildings are driving the penetration of insulation in the overall building stock and also increasing the amount of insulation needed per building.



Building insulation is the most cost-effective measure to combat climate change. Proper insulation decreases the heat flow and can reduce cooling demand by up to 75%. The study of building insulation market is important as it is very useful in climates that have a wide range of annual average temperatures and the market trend for different products varies with different geographical regions. This report not only provides a full estimate of the global building insulation market; it also gives a detailed analysis of their most critical micro-markets, which have remained unexplored so far.



The global building insulation market was worth $17.7 billion in 2010 and is estimated to reach $23.9 billion by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2011 to 2016. The wool and plastic foam are the key revenue generators for the building insulation industry.



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