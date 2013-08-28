MarketsandMarkets: Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Worth $33 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Bathroom fittings such as wash basins, toilets, water closets, bidets, urinals, cisterns, shower plates, pedestals, etc. are known as sanitary wares. According to a new market research report, “Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Trends & Forecasts by Product & Technology (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), ceramic sanitary ware market will grow from estimated $22.17 billion in 2011 to $33 billion by 2016, with a CAGR of 8.29%% during the same period. Asia is expected to lead the global ceramic sanitary ware market with share of 43% followed by Europe (21%) and South America (17.2%) in terms of production by the year 2016.



Browse 96 market data tables with 13 figures spread through 240 pages and in-depth TOC on “Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Trends & Forecasts by Product & Technology (2012 – 2017)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market-581.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization of report.



The major drivers of ceramic sanitary ware are growth in the real estate market, diversification of ceramic sanitary ware production to emerging countries, and changing end-user preferences. The major restraints are low penetration percentage of pressure casting technology in ceramic sanitary ware production and environmental factors such as emissions to air, wastewater, solid waste, and energy intensive. The opportunities are cited in high growth rate in developing regions.



Currently, Asia leads global ceramic sanitary ware production. As of 2011, China leads Asia market with a market share of 60.2%, while Turkey leads the European market with a 34.2% market share. In South America, Brazil has the highest market share of 54.5%, followed closely by Colombia with 14.6%.



The ceramic sanitary ware market has also been analyzed based on types of products. Ceramic sanitary ware product types are water closets, toilet sinks, pedestals, wash basins, cisterns, bidets, shower plates, bathtubs, and ceramic bathroom furniture accessories. Toilets/WCs and wash basins/sinks hold a combined market share of almost 60%.



In terms of technology, slip casting still holds maximum market share. However, pressure casting is beginning to pick up in many regions. South America, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific have high market growth potential for pressure casting technology.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes an analysis of the value chain, a Porter’s five forces analysis, the competitive landscape, a raw material analysis, patent analysis, as well as the production process. It also includes an analysis of the production cost. In addition, 21 key players of this market have also been profiled.



Browse related reports:

Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market - By Technologies, By Systems & By End-User Industries - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-analyzers-and-gas-sensors-market-1162.html



Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type, and Application – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phosphorus-derivatives-market-1148.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website http://www.marketsandmarkets.com



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets