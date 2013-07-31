MarketsandMarkets: Global Peripheral Vascular & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Worth $37.9 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The “Peripheral Vascular & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market (2011 – 2016) (Balloons, EVAR Stent Grafts, IVC Filter, IVUS & Angiography Catheters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices & Accessory Devices) Global Trends & Competitive Analysis” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World.



Browse:

- 213 Market Data Tables

- 16 Figures and In-depth Table of Content on “Peripheral Vascular & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/minimally-invasive-interventional-cardiology-devices-market-548.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization in this report.



This report studies the global Peripheral Vascular & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market over the forecast period (2011-2016).



The vascular interventional devices market consists of devices used in both coronary and peripheral endovascular procedures such as balloons, EVAR stent grafts, IVC filters, IVUS & angiography catheters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration(HFA) devices and accessory devices. Coronary stent grafts hold the major share with 64.7% of the total market. The others include balloons with approximately 10% share and other accessory devices such as guidewires, catheters, HFA devices, etc. accounted for 30% share.



To treat conditions with less intervention to the patient, minimally invasive surgical procedures are increasingly being used since the last decade as an alternative to vascular surgery. The coronary and peripheral vascular market together contribute to this growth in interventional procedures. The peripheral angioplasty is expected to reach 3.3 million procedures by 2016, while coronary angioplasty procedures are estimated to reach 4.5 million procedures by 2016.



The major driving factor for these markets would be the increasing demand for minimally invasive percutaneous endovascular treatment. As the incidence cases of coronary and peripheral artery diseases continue to rise in the coming years along with increasing trends in co-morbid conditions such as obesity and diabetes, the Minimally Invasive Interventional Vascular Devices Market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=548



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=548



Browse related reports to Medical Devices Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website www.marketsandmarkets.com



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

7557 Rambler Road,

Suite 727, Dallas, TX 75231

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Follow on twitter: http://twitter.com/marketsmarkets