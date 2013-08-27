MarketsandMarkets: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Worth $10.9 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The report “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Types, Applications, Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)” defines and segments the global specialty oilfield chemicals market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue for specialty oilfield chemicals. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global specialty oilfield chemicals markets with analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of types and applications.



Browse more than 100 market data tables/figures spread through 269 pages and in-depth TOC on “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Types, Applications, Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)”.



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Specialty oilfield chemicals are used for improving the field operations and improve the output of drilling fluid, well stimulation, production chemicals, cementing, workover and completion, and enhance oil recovery (EOR) applications. The demand for specialty oilfield chemicals is influenced by various factors such as increasing production of crude oil, location of reservoirs and deep of drilling, oil reservoirs availability, government policies, and trade-offs among various chemical compounds.



This report analyzes the specialty oilfield chemicals manufactured from the sources such as ethylene, ammonia, acrylic acid, phosphorous, and others. There is an increasing demand for various specilaity oilfield chemicals since there is a need for producers to tap more oil from the existing reserves because crude oil resources are on the decline and many of the newer fields are technologically challenging in terms of drilling such as drilling in deep water or working in very high tempearture, pressure, and highly corrosive conditions.



The report segments the market by its type such as corrosion and scale inhibitor, biocides, pour-point depressants, demulsifiers, surfactants, and polymers. The report also describes major application such as drilling fluid, well stimulation, production chemicals, cementing, workover and completion, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR).



The report is segmented based on the geography such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World. Market forecasts are provided for each region for the period of 2011 through 2016. Information contained in the report includes market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, market and product trends, price trends, and regulations. Competitive information includes key developments, strategy deployed to win, M&As, and JVs of key manufacturers. The report profiles leading companies includes The Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), Champion Technologies (U.S.), and others.



The global specialty oilfield chemicals market is expected to grow from $7,329.2 million in 2011 to $10.9 Billion by 2016, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2011 to 2016. North America holds the largest share; i.e. 61% in the global market for specialty oilfield chemicals in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach $6,523.2 million in 2016. This results shows the recovery in the oil and gas industry from a subpar 2009, a year of declines in oil and gas production, rig counts, and drilling activity in many of the major markets such as U.S. and Canada. Moreover, increasing in the global oil and gas prices will also create force for further drilling and well completion activity, which drives demand for specialty oilfield chemicals.



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