MarketVolume.com Introduces a New Concept of Creating Indicators for Technical Analysis

Bellingham, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The MarketVolume.com has announced development of a new group of technical indicators which are called volatility adjusted indicators. Over the past couple of years the team of the market analysts was scanning, testing and analyzing billions of the historical market data for various stocks and indicators. It was already noted in the past century by many advanced market analysts that depending on the volatility level different setting could be recommended for technical indicators and now after years of research, the technology (that works in real time and adjusts indicators to the volatility) has been created. You may get more information about this technology at the “Volatility adjusted MA” page.



At the current moment the technology has been applied to the moving averages and MACD. However, Victor Kalitowski, the creator the volatility adjusting technology assures that MarketVolume.com plans to provide the ability to apply this technology to all most popular technical indicators. It is evident that this volatility adjusting technology allows improving the performance of technical indicators. MACD scan results already show that for most stocks, Volatility adjusted MACD delivers 10-20 times better performance when compared to the traditional MACD.



Victor Kalitowski whose idea is behind volatility adjusting technology mentioned: “There many novice traders who are confused when indicators that previously wok perfect starts to generate too late or too early signals. There are many investors who losses all previously earned profit during periods of choppy trading. Many professional traders are spending great deal of time analyzing and adjusting their trading systems. The answer to all these problems is available with volatility adjusting technology when technical indicators adjust itself in real time to the changing market conditions.”



About MarketVolume

MarketVolume.com’s research team has created many advanced volume based indicators and for more than a decade they have been the leader in volume based technical analysis. Right now they have raised the bar even higher by placing a claim for the number one company in volatility based technical analysis. So far, the marketvolume.com is the only online company that delivers sophisticated and dependable technical indicators. The MarketVolume.com’s subscribers have access to all the most popular technical analysis tools plus they have access to the unique volume, volatility and breadth indicators which could be found nowhere else. In order to see a complete list of proprietary MarketVolume.com’s studies, visit the Technical Analysis page.



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Bellingham, WA 98225 USA

support@marketvolume.com

(800) 391-8581