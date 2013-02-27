Markham Physiotherapy Offers Better Rehabilitation Procedures

Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Access Rehab provides functional assessments to victims of motor vehicle or work related accidents. The company’s rehabilitation procedures determine whether or not a victim is be able to regain the ability to return to daily functional activities. Rehabilitation planning is determined through the accident type of the patient then the comprehensive rehabilitation treatment applies.



Rehabilitation treatment of the company will help the victims to regain their heath through different methods of treatment such as physiotherapy, chiropractic, acupuncture, kinesiology, and massage treatment. The company has a very well trained and knowledgeable staff that will make the rehabilitation process of the patient fast and effective. The company staff’s are medical practitioners with expertise in different fields such as chiropractors, kinesiologists, physicians, psychologists, physiotherapist, and massage therapist.



The company is a dynamic organization with well experienced and knowledgeable health care professionals. Access Rehab is recognized as the leader in providing integrated rehabilitation services and occupational health services. Through access.ca a person that suffers an injury at work or vehicle accident will have access to the assessment, rehabilitation, mobility, and physiotherapy aide services of the company.



The company provides transportation services for customers who have severe injuries. Wheelchair transportation, out of town accommodation and transportation, and special appointments can be arranged by the company for customers with mobility injuries. Access Rehab is a company that provides ways to make their patients gain access independent medical options, state of the art facilities, quality treatment, cost-effective treatment, and innovative and updated treatment methods and equipments.



The company provides reliable, objective, and defensible reports about the patient’s conditions and provides quality treatment to every patient. The company’s roster of specialists are certified licensed medical practitioners.



For more questions and inquiries, log on to www.accessrehab.ca the site has complete information about the company complete services.



Contact Info:

Company: Access Rehab

Contact: Bradley Saltz, MscPT

Address:

7800 Kennedy Road, Suite 305

Markham, Ontario L3R 2C7

Website: http://www.accessrehab.ca