Markhor Travel Offers Special Fares to Pakistan for Christmas 2013

Middlesex, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Christmas is a season during which many people travel. They may travel to escape the coldness of winter or to spend the holiday season with family and friends. For the Christmas season, travel agencies and airlines offer special prices trying to get people to select them over their rivals.



So for those who are travelling to warmer climates to escape the cold weather here, there are many choices awaiting them. They might visit Australia to enjoy their summer. Or they might decide to visit Pakistan, since the best time to go there is between November and February. One thing they all have in common is that they want to spend the seasonal holiday with family and friends, wherever they may be.



A travel agency that specializes on travel to a particular country or region can offer even better prices in collaboration with airlines. As Mr Anees, sales manager of Markhor Travel, said “We specialise in cheap flights to Pakistan. For Christmas 2013, we offer special fares from London and Manchester to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. Our promotional fares are with PIA (Pakistan International Airline, Turkish Airline and Saudi Airline.”People who want to visit Pakistan can go onto Markhor Travel website http://www.markhortravel.co.uk/ and take advantage of these special fares and visit it to explore it and discover its wonders.



Amongst those who take advantage of these Christmas offers, are people who originate from foreign countries and now live in UK, but have family in the countries they left.Visiting them at Christmas, leaving the cold winter weather behind and enjoying warmer weather, is an excellent idea. As Mr Anees stated “We are, also, extending operations to Bradford, to cater to the Pakistani community there. Our Bradford office inauguration will be held on January 6th, 2014.”



Many members of the Pakistani communities in UK will take advantage of the special fares that are on offer for Christmas 2013. Those who live in Bradford, can now visit the new offices of Markhor Travel and take advantage of the special fares they offer or they can just contact the company’s Travel Experts who are available over the phone.



About Markhor Travel

Markhor Travel specializes in flights to Pakistan. Their friendly staff is always ready to help in finding the best itineraries for their customers. Their reservation team can be contacted on 0203 388 0333.



To find out more about Markhor Travel visit their website http://www.markhortravel.co.uk/



Contact information:

Name: Usman

Position: Head of Operations

Telephone: 02033880333

Email: contact@markhortravel.co.uk

Website: http://www.markhortravel.co.uk/