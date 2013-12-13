Marks Jewelers Announces Annual Men's Night This December

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- As the holiday season rolls around and many individuals decide to wait until the last minute to purchase those special gifts for loved ones, there’s no better way to show appreciation than the gift of jewelry. Mark’s Jewelers, a premier jewelry retailer with two locations in the greater Philadelphia area, is pleased to announce they will be hosting their annual Men’s Night on Thursday, December 19 from 6 pm-10 pm. Those who attend can take advantage of special offers for beautiful jewelry and last minute gift ideas for the special someone in their lives.



The jewelry specialists at Mark’s Jewelers will assist guests and help them pick out the perfect gift, within the desired budget, just in time for the holidays. As the Women’s Night came and went, the women filled out their wish list, and this event provides the men with a chance to make those wishes come true. Those who are struggling with finances will be guided through the process of selecting an affordable financing option.



Guests can get all of their holiday shopping—for mothers, wives, daughters, or girlfriends—in one night. When purchasing a product over $500, each guest will receive $100 off that single item. This special deal excludes Rembrandt Charms, jewelry repairs, additional sale items, Alex and Ani, and Pandora.



Additionally, those in attendance on this special night will be able to meet and chat with one of the most prominent sports talk show hosts in Philadelphia, 94 WIP’s own Anthony Gargano. He will be there to assist in the unveiling of the WIP Suicide Pool championship ring. WIP hosted a Fantasy Football Suicide Pool that was a competition between over 25,000 people. The lucky winner who managed to pick a winner each week will walk away with the custom made ring.



Those in attendance have the chance to win an elite home theater system. This is an opportunity to provide a loved one with remarkable jewelry while transforming the look of the man cave. This incredible event is approaching quickly, so be sure to check it out on December 19.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more. To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available, please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.