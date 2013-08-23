Marks Jewelers Announces Custom Jewelry Repairs & Services This September

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Marks Jewelers is pleased to announce custom jewelry repair & services this September. When it comes to Philly jewelry, there is no other company more passionate about what they do. The experienced JewelDesign team will craft a custom piece of jewelry to fit each customer’s specific specifications. This service includes engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond pendants, earrings and other bridal jewelry as well. Bucks County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia residents can take a trip to the suburbs of Philadelphia, where they will find high-quality products, exceptional custom design jewelry and first-class customer service. Part of the fun of getting married will be visiting Marks Jewelers for their custom design jewelry and repair services.



The JewelDesign team will exceed every soon-to-be bride’s expectations of the perfect engagement ring. The professional engagement ring artisans use the state-of-the-art JewelVision software, which helps create and refine the design until it meets what the bride-to-be has envisioned all her life. The JewelDesign team turns every bride’s dream of the perfect engagement ring, into a reality. At the end of the day, the bride-to-be will be walking home with a bridal jewelry she will be proud to wear, for the rest of her life.



From start to finish, the custom jewelry design process is an efficient and effective way for customers to design the perfect engagement ring. Customers will be amazed at how well their engagement ring turns out. Recent customers have been leaving rave reviews online, like Annie W., who said, “I love this store. They are very friendly and helpful without being at all pushy. Their jewelry is gorgeous with a wide selection and their prices are very reasonable. I just had the prongs replaced on my engagement ring and they did a fabulous job. I could not be happier with their work! I highly recommend them.”-Yahoo review. For more information on the services Marks Jewelers provides for custom diamond engagement rings in Philadelphia, please visit the website. To contact the Montgomeryville location, please call 215-362-7132. To contact the Levittown location, please call 215-752-7533.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more. To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.