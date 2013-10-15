Marks Jewelers Announces "Half off Half the Store" Sale This October

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Marks Jewelers, always offering a wide variety of diamond rings in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce their exciting “Half off half the store” sale, set to take place October 17th through 20th. During the special half-off sale, the jewelry store will have five million dollars’ worth of brand name designer jewelry available. Customers who attend the special event will be offered the finest pieces of jewelry for as much as 70% off the original price. If there was ever a time for a husband to buy his wife a diamond ring, now is the time. Husbands-to-be will also be taking advantage of this sale, as they will be able to purchase a lovely engagement ring at an affordable price. Diamond engagement rings, wedding rings, and settings will be available along with mounts, color stone jewelry, diamond pendants and much more.



For the ultimate shopping experience for Philadelphia engagement rings, look no further than the “half off half the store” sale at Marks Jewelers in Montgomeryville. The large 4,100 square foot showroom will include a breathtaking selection of the finest pieces of jewelry designed by some of the leading names in the industry. Customers will not only be impressed by the vast selection of jewelry, by they will also be impressed with the outstanding customer service. The entire Marks Jewelers staff is composed of employees who are dedicated to helping customers find the perfect piece of jewelry. Whether it is an engagement ring, luxury watch, or diamond earrings, every customer will leave the showroom happy and willing to come back for another positive experience.



The outstanding customer service has helped the company be awarded with “Best Jewelry Store” by the Bucks County Courier Times and “One of the Best Jewelry Stores” by The Reporter, on multiple occasions. Repeatedly, Marks Jewelers has been voted as one of the finest jewelry stores in the area. Those interested in find out how Marks Jewelers has remained at the top of the list can visit the showroom for its “Half off half the store” sale.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more. To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.