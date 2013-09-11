Marks Jewelers Announces Pandora Bracelet Event This September

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Marks Jewelers, one of the highest-rated and preferred Philly jewelers, is pleased to announce its new Pandora Bracelet Event that will run from September 19-22. Attendees of the event will receive a Free Pandora barrel clasp or bangle bracelet (a $65 value) with any Pandora Jewelry purchase of $100. The Pandora giveaway is limited to one per customer, while supplies last. People interested in seeing even more of what Markss Jewelers have in store this September can visit their Montgomeryville location today to see their extensive collection of Pandora jewelry.



By offering live, in-store events, such as the Pandora Bracelet Event, Marks Jewelers continues to excel at its commitment to excellence and continues to show its dedication to giving customers the best shopping experience possible. Choosing a Pandora bracelet should be fun, not a chore. Customers, who arrive with no clue on what jewelry is made of or how it is designed, will leave Marks Jewelers more knowledgeable about jewelry. Marks Jewelers is not just a place that sells jewelry. It is a place where people begin their lifetime of love and marriage.



Along with featuring an extensive collection of Pandora jewelry, Marks Jewelers also features the most beautiful custom-designed engagement rings Philadelphia has ever seen. This September, Marks Jewelers will be the place men should go to choose their engagement ring. What to look for when purchasing an engagement ring can be confusing and it is important to choose the right one. After all, an engagement ring signifies a life-long marriage commitment. The professionals at Marks Jewelers will provide customers with everything they need to know in order to purchase the perfect engagement ring. The company website also features a customer awareness guide that will inform them on every facet of jewelry design. Any question about engagement rings or any other jewelry collection featured on the website can be answered by calling 215-362-7132.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more. To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.