Marks Jewelers Announces Rhodium Spa Package

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Ladies understand that it is not the greatest idea to shower, sleep, cook, swim, or perform any other activities while wearing their jewelry, however, they still do. This may be due to the pride each woman takes in the jewelry her significant other bought for her. Whether a woman’s jewelry still has remnants of suntan lotion from the last beach trip, or loses its sparkle after baking cookies with the kids, Marks Jewelers has the answer. The historic jeweler of Philadelphia is pleased to announce they are now offering their Rhodium Spa Package for $99.95.



With the fast an affordable Spa Treatment solution, women can rejuvenate their jewelry from any activity that could cause it to lose its sparkle or shine. With the Marks Jewelers Spa Treatment, women will receive a deep sonic bath for their jewelry, a full inspection of prongs and precious gems, and a complete polish and rhodium to restore the jewelry’s original white gleam.



The Rhodium plating process, where a layer of Rhodium is coated over top of a metal, is standard in the industry. The Rhodium Spat Treatment is necessary because, over time, the acidity of a person’s skin can wear away the rhodium. The wearing down is a gradual process, often taking up to several years to occur.



Marks Jewelers recommends that individuals have their jewelry cleaned and checked on a regular basis. Gemstone scratches, breaks or losses can occur from incidental impacts. This is why Marks Jewelers recommends six-month intervals for inspections and cleanings. Individuals who have not ha their jewelry inspected in years can take advantage of the discounted Rhodium/Spa Treatment Package. This package only applies to rings.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more.



To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available, please visit http://www.marks-jewelers.com.