Marks Jewelers Now Offering Pandora Gift Sets

At Marks Jewelers, customers will not only find a breathtaking combination of diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, and diamond jewelry from some of the most world-renowned designers, but they will also find a plethora of Pandora jewelry. From Pandora charms to bracelets, rings, earrings, and more, Marks Jewelers has a Pandora jewelry collection that will guarantee any moment is unforgettable. What's more, Marks Jewelers is now offering a variety of Pandora gift sets that are specially boxed and can be given to those who are celebrating a special milestone, birthday, etc.



One of the Pandora gift sets Marks Jewelers has available includes their “A Night on the Town” gift set. This particular gift set is currently available for $120 and includes a Pandora Silver Dangle Stiletto 790420, Pandora Purse with Pink cubic Zirconia 790373 and Pandora Dangle Party Girl Charm 791031. This gift set can be great women who are celebrating their 21st birthday, or any other milestone or birthday in her life.



Another gift set Marks Jewelers has and is available for $280, is their “My One and Only” gift set. A great gift for an anniversary, birthday, or “just because,” this gift set includes one Two Tone Dangle Silver Heart Charm with Pink Cubic Zirconias and two Pandora Silver Heart Row Spacers 790204.



Pandora jewelry is unique, unparalleled, and the combinations a person can create with their charms is limitless. Pandora jewelry also gives women (and men) all over the world the chance to give their loved ones a high-quality and hand-finished jewelry product that not only looks spectacular, but is available at an affordable rate. To hear more about Marks Jewelers and the Pandora jewelry they currently have available please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more.