Marks Jewelers Now Offering Simon G. and Verragio Engagement Rings in Philadelphia

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Marks Jewelers is pleased to announce they are now offering Simon G. and Verragio engagement rings in Philadelphia. The complete stock of the Simon G. and Verragio collection features a variety of engagement rings for the bride-to be. By purchasing a Simon G. or Verragio engagement ring from Marks Jewelers of Philadelphia, men will be giving their loved ones the best reason to say yes, when asking for their hand in marriage. Simon G. and Verragio are two of the top designers that provide the ultimate symbol of excellence.



Other jewelers feel that assisting customers with their custom jewelry design is a service. At Marks Jewelers, their employees feel it is a passion. Whether they are assisting couples with choosing Simon G. or Verragio engagement rings, or other lovely pieces of jewelry, the staff at Marks Jewelers is dedicated to finding the right fit for the special occasion. Members of Marks Jewelers JewlVision design team have experience selecting the perfect custom-made engagement rings, wedding bands, pendants and earrings. Exceptional service and dazzling custom-designed jewelry can be found in Bucks County, PA, which is just a short driving distance from Historic Jewelers’ Row. The new location is convenient for customers visiting from Bucks, County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and surrounding communities.



Brides-to-be have high expectations when it comes to finding the right design for their engagement rings. If they feel a design team is not doing their job, it could take weeks, or even months, to find the right ring. With the JewlVision Design team, brides-to-be won’t have to travel far to find the perfect engagement ring in Philadelphia. By using state-of-the-art JewlVision software, artisans are able to craft the perfectly designed ring. With the software, a client’s vision will be turned into a reality. The customer won’t feel left out of the process because they will be giving their personal input throughout the entire development process to ensure their ring will shine brightly when it is worn on their finger.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more. To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.