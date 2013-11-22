Marks Jewelers Now Offering Specials and Events for Holiday Season

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- During the holiday season, many men and women will be planning on asking their significant other to marry them. But they can’t ask the big question without finding the perfect wedding ring first. That is where Marks Jewelers comes in. The premier jewelry store, with two locations in Montgomeryville and Levittown, PA, is pleased to announce they are now offering a wedding ring savings certificate that can be used during the holiday season. When customers use the savings certificate, available online, they receive $150 off of regularly priced wedding bands and/or engagement rings of $650 or more. To receive the special discount, download it from the Marks Jewelers website and present the coupon in person at the time of purchase.



During the month of December, everyone will be gearing up for the holiday season, thinking about all of the great presents they will receive. Marks Jewelers will be giving everyone an early Christmas present this year, by announcing Ladies Night on Thursday, December 5th and Men’s Night on Thursday, December 19th. During Ladies Night, women will have a chance to come in and make wish lists and then on Men’s Night the men come in and buy everything on their wish lists. WIP will be broadcasting live from the Marks Jewelers parking lot for Men’s Night, as the staff unveils the Super Bowl ring that was custom-made for the winners of the WIP football/suicide pool. Do not miss out on this incredible holiday event.



Men have been reserving the holiday season as the time to ask their significant other to hold their hand in marriage. The only difference is that this year, they can save money purchasing a beautiful wedding ring from Marks Jewelers. Even if men have no clue about how to pick out an engagement ring or wedding ring, they can turn to the jewelry store for assistance. The process is as simple as visiting the store in person with the women, taking notes on which rings she finds appealing and returning later alone to make the secret purchase. Even if men don’t want to visit with their girlfriend, they can still find assistance from the knowledgeable employees working at each location. Marks Jewelers employees have assisted thousands of men over the years with selecting wedding rings and diamond engagement rings.



Customers in the early stage of thinking about making the big move to propose to their significant others can also view the customer awareness guide available on the company website. Within the guide, customers who have no experience purchasing jewelry before will get everything they need to know about the facets of jewelry. Customers can feel free to print the guide and bring it with them to Marks Jewelry so they can have all of their questions answered.



About Marks Jewelers

Marks Jewelers is a jewelry shop that was founded over thirty years ago. With two locations just outside of the Philadelphia, PA, area including the towns of Montgomeryville and Levittown, Marks Jewelers offers nothing but top-of-the-line jewelry including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, Pandora jewelry and more. To learn more about Marks Jewelers and specials they currently have available please visit www.marks-jewelers.com.