Marks & Spencer in the UK: Local Profile - Latest Report

This is a comprehensive report covering Marks & Spencer's operations in the UK. It has insightful analysis of the company and details of its history, store formats, private labels, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



The report provides detailed information on Marks & Spencer UK's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Marks & Spencer UK



The report provides comprehensive analysis of Marks & Spencer's operations in the UK, which is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Marks & Spencer's UK strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in the UK. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in the UK.



An insightful analysis of Marks & Spencer UK providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, awards, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides market share data of Marks & Spencer and its key competitors in the UK. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



The report provides key financial and operational performance data for Marks & Spencer UK in the period 2007-2011.



This report gives a comprehensive analysis of Marks & Spencer' operations in the United Kingdom with information on store formats, private labels, and history, news and key employee biographies.



The report identifies Marks & Spencer' UK strategy; provides market share and expansion plans of the company and its key competitors in the UK.



Marks & Spencer embarked on an expansion strategy and plans to increase store space by 3% per annum until 2015-2016.



Marks & Spencer plans to focus on the `Only at Your M&S' brand campaign by highlighting its range of unique and innovative products.



The company plans to focus on multi-channel retail to counter sluggish demand and increasing competition.



