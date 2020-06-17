Marktist Has a New Proposal Up for a Vote – Enlisting on the HotBit Exchange

Riga, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- There is an ongoing proposal that is up for a vote. The proposal calls for MARKT to be listed on the Hotbit exchange. Those who wish to vote on the proposal can view the proposal on this link. The proposal went live on May 30, 2020, and it will end on July 2, 2020.



To take part in the vote, a masternode holder makes a one-time payment of 58000 MARTK. Those who do not own a MARKT masternode can be purchased on the WhiteBIT exchange. Thus far, the proposal has been funded to around 82% in mid-June 2020.



How to Take Part in the Vote

To register, add a masternode and take part in a vote on the budget proposal, here are the steps you should follow:



- The first step is to visit the Marktist hub at this link.



- On the page you land on, click on the register tab to the left of the screen. Fill in the required information and log in to the Marktist hub.



- To register a masternode, click on the "Masternode Setting" tub located to the left of the screen.



- In "Masternode Settings," you will have two options to register the masternode. The first one is for individual registration, using your masternode information. Simply click on the "Add Masternode" button to register each masternode individually.



- You can also opt to add multiple masternodes. Click on the tab labeled "Multiple Add," copy, and paste your masternode.conf into the text box below the tab.



- Once the masternodes have been added, you will wait 20 minutes for them to be fully registered on the hub. To take part in the proposal vote, a user has to enable 2FA.



- On the left side of the screen, click on the "Account Settings" tab. Go the section labeled Google Authenticator and click on the button labeled "Enable 2FA Auth." You can enable 2FA with the Google authentication app. With that, you can fully take part in the community voting process.



- Visit the proposal dashboard, cast a vote, and support the development funding, marketing, and listing efforts with the Marktist community.



The masternodes operators will each get one vote, no matter the amount staked. The vote can be "Ye," "No," or "Vote to Abstain." Payment is decentralized via a superblock, which will earn a 10% reward of the total amount allocated for budget proposals each month. It allows Marktist to have funds to hire developers for winning projects and payment is made in MARKT.



The voting mechanism is decentralized and it is powered by the blockchain. Consequently, masternode operators have been provided with a public portal, which will help ensure the voting process is transparent. Once a vote is completed, anyone can view the results, which is important for the creation of a democratic and transparent community. The core team understands that the growth of MARKT depends on the creation of a strong and active community. That is why any development is subject to a vote.



The HotBit Exchange Proposal

The current proposal is for listing on the HotBit exchange. HotBit is one of the best exchanges in the crypto world and it has been around for a while. By listing the coin on the exchange, it will bring harmony and tranquility to the ecosystem. Marktist has already received a listing on over 10 exchanges.



About Martkist project

Marktist is a marketplace that seeks to revolutionize the e-commerce space with blockchain technology. As part of the effort to make the MARKT coin widely available and easy to trade, the team is actively working to have it listed on as many exchanges as possible. However, like everything else in the ecosystem, all developments have to be done democratically. It is in line with the platform's goal of creating a decentralized and democratic online marketplace to bolster adoption and growth.



Summary

The current price of MARKT is $0.042. With the listing on HotBit, it will help to extend the reach of the Marktist ecosystem. In the future, this will also have a positive impact on the price of the coin. By participating in the proposal, you will be helping to fund the development of the ecosystem, which will ensure a secure, long-term investment with huge potential for growth.



