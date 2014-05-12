Rockwell Trading Announces 9th Year of A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Rockwell Trading Services, a leader in providing traders with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to trade the markets, announced today it has maintained the highest rating with the Better Business Bureau for nine consecutive years. This represents the company’s commitment to meeting or exceeding the 16 crucial areas the Better Business Bureau uses to grade companies and is proof of the company’s dedication to customer service and quality products.



For the past nine years, more than 937,931 traders in 213 countries have benefited from the high quality information provided by Rockwell Trading. As an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau since June, 2005, they have consistently received the BBB’s top grade of A+. This grade reflects its excellent review based on 16 factors, including length of time in business, no complaints filed with the BBB and providing sufficient background information to the BBB.



Founded in 2005 by Markus Heitkoetter, Rockwell Trading Services offers customers Heitkoetter’s free e-book “The Complete Guide to Day Trading” as well as training courses for trading stocks, options, futures and Forex. These courses are specially designed for new traders to help them develop the mindset and methods needed to trade the markets.



Rockwell Trading courses cover everything from how to determine market direction to when to enter a trade, where to place a stop loss and when to take profits. The courses provide clear and straight forward strategies, such as The Simple Strategy, The Ping Pong Strategy, The Seahawk Strategy and The Power Crossover Strategy. These courses along with value-packed blogs on the company website are designed to help individual investors improve their confidence and consistency in all their trading activities.



Another important Rockwell Trading Review comes from Shopper Approved, an independent third party, contracted by Rockwell Trading to collect feedback from actual customers. After the completion of their study, Rockwell Trading was awarded the “5-Star Excellence Award” by Shopper Approved.



About Rockwell Trading Services

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rockwell Trading Services (http://www.rockwelltrading.com) was formed by active traders to provide the individual investor with trading education services and easy to apply strategies. The founder and CEO of Rockwell Trading is Markus Heitkoetter, a 22-year trading veteran and bestselling author, who stresses the importance of planning and discipline in an industry where results are never guaranteed. As a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, Rockwell Trading Services will continue to strive to maintain its A+ rating for years to come.