Markus Heitkoetter's New Kindle eBook Becomes Amazon Bestseller Shortly After Its Release

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Markus Heitkoetter, CEO of Rockwell Trading Services LLC and Mark Hodge, Head Coach at Rockwell Trading Services LLC are pleased to announce their new Kindle book "The Simple Strategy: A Powerful Day Trading Strategy For Trading Futures, Stocks, ETFs and Forex" ranked # 1 in the Investing > Futures category on Amazon within two weeks of its release. The title is quickly receiving praise from its readers, with several five-star reviews from traders.



"The Simple Strategy" provides a complete guide for Heitkoetter's "Simple Trading Strategy", which is a powerful day trading strategy for Forex, Stocks and Futures markets. The strategy is perfect for any individual interested in day trading. The comprehensive guide explains how traders can utilize the trading strategy to take advantage of intraday trends, without the need to buy fancy trading software or proprietary indicators. In order to trade the strategy, Heitkoetter explains, traders only need a basic charting software with standard indicators.



Readers will learn the exact rules of the trading strategy, when to enter a trade, where to place a stop loss, when to take profits, what to expect with the strategy and more. All the text's information is presented in an easy to read step-by-step format, so that beginners and experienced traders alike can benefit from this eBook.



The strategy's unique elements feature the combination of standard indicators and range bars - a unique way to display price information. In his eBook, Heitkoetter uses many graphics to demonstrate how to set up charts, enabling a day trader to use the trading strategy immediately upon completing the book.



Reader Piaras Cionnaoith agrees. “The author gets to the point. There's no fluff or filler material, just straightforward content,” the Amazon reviewer stated. An additional review commented on the concise nature of the book, and how it presented information clearly. "Dozens of charts with clear entry and exits rules. I also like the idea of volatility exits that adjust to different market conditions,” the reviewer commented.



“I wrote “The Simple Strategy” because I wanted to give traders an easy way to identify intraday trends and take advantage of them,” Heitkoetter stated.



"The Simple Strategy: A Powerful Day Trading Strategy For Trading Futures, Stocks, ETFs and Forex" is available on Amazon now. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00E66QPCG/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=B00E66QPCG&linkCode=as2&tag=rockwtradi01-20



Contact: Diana Carrera

Tel: 866-467-0747

Email: support@rockwelltrading.com