Marla Mase Featuring Legendary Guitarist Tomás Doncker to Tour Europe in Support of Mase's New Album SPEAK DELUXE

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- New York rock/punk/experimental artist Marla Mase has announced a European mini-tour where she'll be accompanied by legendary guitarist Tomás Doncker, who worked with her on her 2013 full-length CD "SPEAK Deluxe". The album, which dealt with topics ranging from anorexia to women's rights, was released on February 28, 2013, on the heels of Marla's Chinese tour and her honorary "Messenger of Peace" award by Friends of the UN for her work as a visionary artist/songwriter.



About the tour, Marla says "I’ve always known that my work was meant to be performed internationally. Somehow my 'Mase head' and my in your face performance style seems to make sense to people abroad and rather than shying away from it, they embrace it wholeheartedly. They are not afraid to go on the journey with me and to let it take them where it may. I like that about Europe, about South America...actually I like that about the rest of the world. They have a history and a belief in the mystical, in the archetypal, in mythology that is not only accepted and acknowledged but is well entrenched in the culture. It’s a given, not a debate. And this is the place from which I work."



Current tour dates are below. For updated listings, please visit marlamase.com.



"SPEAK Deluxe" can be streamed here: http://marlamase.bandcamp.com/album/speak-deluxe



March 30: The Islington (London)

April 4: 02 Academy Islington (Islington, UK)

April 5: Cafe 't Vereinshoes (Vaals, Netherlands)

April 9 (afternoon): Interview/Live mini-set for Krystal Radio with Matt Barker

April 9 (evening): Water Rats (London, UK)

April 12: From Dusk to Dawn, (London, UK)

April 14: Farnhammaltings.com (Surrey, UK) live showcase



About Independent Music Promotions

Independent Music Promotions (http://www.independentmusicpromotions.com/) is a DIY promotion company focusing exclusively on music with depth worldwide.



Contact:

james@independentmusicpromotions.com